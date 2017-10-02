Featured
RCMP investigating after $30,000 worth of oysters stolen in eastern P.E.I.
Kevin Lunny holds a Pacific oyster at the Drake's Bay Oyster Co. in Point Reyes National Seashore, Calif., Dec. 6, 2011. (AP / Eric Risberg)
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, October 2, 2017 12:40PM ADT
The RCMP is investigating after $30,000 worth of oysters was stolen from eastern Prince Edward Island on the weekend.
Kings District RCMP say the oysters were stolen from the Murray Harbour North area sometime overnight Saturday. Police received a complaint about the theft Sunday.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada is assisting the RCMP in its investigation.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Const. David Ngo at the Montague RCMP at 902-687-9300, or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers.