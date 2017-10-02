

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating after $30,000 worth of oysters was stolen from eastern Prince Edward Island on the weekend.

Kings District RCMP say the oysters were stolen from the Murray Harbour North area sometime overnight Saturday. Police received a complaint about the theft Sunday.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada is assisting the RCMP in its investigation.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Const. David Ngo at the Montague RCMP at 902-687-9300, or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers.