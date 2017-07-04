

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating a man for impaired driving in connection with a collision that sent three people to hospital in Antigonish County.

Police and emergency crews were called to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 104 in Merland, N.S. around 7:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a vehicle was travelling east when it was struck from behind by another vehicle.

The 52-year-old male driver of the first vehicle and the 32-year-old male driver of the second vehicle, as well as a 28-year-old male passenger in the second vehicle, were all taken to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All three men are from Antigonish County.

Police say the driver of the second vehicle is being investigated for impaired operation of a motor vehicle, but no charges have been laid at this time.

The collision remains under investigation.