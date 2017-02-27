

CTV Atlantic





A New Brunswick university says it is “outraged” after someone sent “malicious” emails to members of its university population.

In a statement, l’Université de Moncton says “inappropriate and degrading messages” were sent via email on Saturday and Sunday. Students and security at the university first noticed the emails on Saturday.

The university confirms the emails contained sexually explicit material and that the RCMP is investigating.

The RCMP says the university was able to delete the emails from the server, but that thousands of people may have seen them.

Meanwhile, the university is condemning the emails, and says it is committed to offering support services to members of the university community who are victims of sexual harassment or cyberbullying.

“We condemn these actions which contravene the right to a respectful, healthy and safe environment for work and studies,” said Raymond Théberge, the university’s president and vice-chancellor, in a statement.

“We ask that everyone join our efforts for awareness and prevention against rape culture and condemn all forms of sexual violence.”