RCMP investigating after front-end loader smashes into Moncton gas station
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 12:29PM AST
Last Updated Thursday, February 9, 2017 1:37PM AST
The RCMP is investigating after a front-end loader drove through the front of a gas station in Moncton.
The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Petro-Canada in the 100 block of Mountain Road.
No one was injured but the building sustained significant damage. The gas station was closed at the time of the incident.
The vehicle was located behind the Fairlanes Bowling Centre around 7:30 a.m.
The incident remains under investigation.
Police are investigating after a front-end loader smashed into this Moncton gas station. (Wade Perry)
This Moncton gas station was badly damaged after a front-end loader drove through it early Thursday morning. (Wade Perry)
Police located the front-end loader behind the Fairlanes Bowling Centre. (Wade Perry)
