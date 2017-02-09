

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating after a front-end loader drove through the front of a gas station in Moncton.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Petro-Canada in the 100 block of Mountain Road.

No one was injured but the building sustained significant damage. The gas station was closed at the time of the incident.

The vehicle was located behind the Fairlanes Bowling Centre around 7:30 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.