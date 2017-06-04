

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after a man was shot in North Preston, N.S. Saturday evening.

Police responded just before 7 p.m. to a man who was shot while he was mowing a lawn on Willis Lane by someone in a passing vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP, Halifax Regional Police, or Crime Stoppers.