RCMP investigating after man shot in North Preston
A man was shot while mowing a lawn on Willis Lane in North Preston Saturday.
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, June 4, 2017 1:12PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, June 4, 2017 1:46PM ADT
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after a man was shot in North Preston, N.S. Saturday evening.
Police responded just before 7 p.m. to a man who was shot while he was mowing a lawn on Willis Lane by someone in a passing vehicle.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP, Halifax Regional Police, or Crime Stoppers.
