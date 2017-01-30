Featured
RCMP investigating after memorials for firefighters, police vandalized in Moncton
The RCMP is investigating after a memorial honouring firefighters was vandalized in Moncton. (IAFF Local 999 Moncton Firefighters Association/Facebook)
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, January 30, 2017 1:39PM AST
Last Updated Monday, January 30, 2017 2:04PM AST
The RCMP is investigating after two memorials for first responders were vandalized in Moncton’s Victoria Park.
Police received a complaint Sunday evening that red paint had been sprayed on the International Association of Firefighters memorial, which honours firefighters who died while serving the people of Moncton.
Red paint was also sprayed on the Moncton Police Force memorial, which honours officers killed in the line of duty.
Both memorials are located near Park Street.
Police are trying to determine when the vandalism occurred and who is responsible. Police are asking anyone who may have seen someone loitering around the monuments on the weekend to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
