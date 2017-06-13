Featured
RCMP investigating after shots fired at vehicle in North Preston
Halifax District RCMP is investigating after shots were fired at a vehicle travelling on Cain Street in North Preston.
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 11:47AM ADT
Halifax District RCMP is investigating after shots were fired at a vehicle in North Preston, N.S. early Tuesday morning.
Police say a man was driving on Cain Street when shots were fired at his vehicle from another moving vehicle around 5 a.m.
The man was not injured but his vehicle was damaged.
A section of Cain Street remains closed while police investigate.
No arrests have been made at this time.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- RCMP investigating after shots fired at vehicle in North Preston
- Military helicopters back in limited service after software issue grounds fleet
- N.S. Premier Stephen McNeil to unveil new cabinet Thursday
- Police seek second rider after motorcycle crash in Dartmouth
- N.B. RCMP seek driver of vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run collision
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10