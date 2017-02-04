

CTV Atlantic





A 55-year-old woman is facing charges as the RCMP investigate the assault of a child at an unlicensed daycare in Enfield, N.S.

On Tuesday, RCMP received a complaint that a three-year-old had been assaulted at the residential daycare.

On Friday, a 55-year-old woman from Enfield, N.S. was arrested on charges of assault. She was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court on March 13.

RCMP say if parents have concerns or information on the incident to contact them.

The investigation is ongoing.