Featured
RCMP investigating assault at Enfield daycare
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, February 4, 2017 11:27AM AST
A 55-year-old woman is facing charges as the RCMP investigate the assault of a child at an unlicensed daycare in Enfield, N.S.
On Tuesday, RCMP received a complaint that a three-year-old had been assaulted at the residential daycare.
On Friday, a 55-year-old woman from Enfield, N.S. was arrested on charges of assault. She was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court on March 13.
RCMP say if parents have concerns or information on the incident to contact them.
The investigation is ongoing.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Hundreds march in solidarity with Muslims in rallies across the Maritimes
- Basketball Cape Breton organizes juvenile league after work-to-rule puts high school season on hold
- RCMP investigating assault at Enfield daycare
- Prime Minister visits New Brunswick communities hit by ice storm
- RCMP investigating serious crash in Aylesford, N.S.