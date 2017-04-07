

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating the delivery of a suspicious package to a home in Wolfville, N.S.

Police were called to a home on Parkview Avenue around noon Thursday after someone at the home received a suspicious package in the mail.

Police set up a safety perimeter around the home and some residents in the area were evacuated from their homes as a precaution.

The Wolfville Volunteer Fire Department and EHS also responded to the scene, along with the RCMP’s Forensic Identification Services from New Minas, and the RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit.

The Explosives Disposal Unit used a mobile robot to manipulate the package, which investigators say contained materials that could have caused injury.

Police did not specify what those materials were, but say they were safely disposed of.

The RCMP is now working with security personnel from Canada Post in order to determine the origin of the package.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.