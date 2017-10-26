

CTV Atlantic





One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the scene on Highway 308 in Belleville North around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a vehicle left the road and the driver, who was the lone occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police haven’t released any details about the victim.

Highway 308 will be closed for several hours from Gavel Road to Belleville Road.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.