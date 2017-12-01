Featured
RCMP investigating fire after Molotov cocktail thrown at Campbellton home
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, December 1, 2017 11:56AM AST
Last Updated Friday, December 1, 2017 11:58AM AST
The RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire after a Molotov cocktail was allegedly thrown at a home in Campbellton, N.B.
Police and fire crews responded to the home on chemin Val-D'amour shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday.
No one was injured, but police say the home sustained some damage.
Police are treating the fire as suspicious. They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.