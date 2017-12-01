

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire after a Molotov cocktail was allegedly thrown at a home in Campbellton, N.B.

Police and fire crews responded to the home on chemin Val-D'amour shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

No one was injured, but police say the home sustained some damage.

Police are treating the fire as suspicious. They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.