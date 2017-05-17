

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating a possible arson after a home was destroyed by fire in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County.

Police say the fire started at a home on Torbrook Road in Torbrook, N.S. sometime overnight between May 13 and May 14.

The home wasn’t occupied and no one was injured.

Police say a man was seen in the area shortly after the fire started. They would like to identify the man and speak with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.