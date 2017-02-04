

CTV Atlantic





A 28-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was ejected from a vehicle in Aylesford, N.S.

After 2:00 a.m. Saturday, Kings District RCMP responded to a truck on fire on Aylesford Road.

Members of the Aylesford Fire Department were also called to the scene, and they located a man nearby who had been ejected from the truck.

Aylesford Road was closed Saturday afternoon between Hall Road and Highway 1 while an RCMP Collision Analyst examined the scene.

Investigators have determined that the truck was in a collision before it caught fire.

The manwas airlifted to hospital in Halifax with serious injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.