RCMP investigating serious crash in Aylesford, N.S.
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, February 4, 2017 6:31PM AST
A 28-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was ejected from a vehicle in Aylesford, N.S.
After 2:00 a.m. Saturday, Kings District RCMP responded to a truck on fire on Aylesford Road.
Members of the Aylesford Fire Department were also called to the scene, and they located a man nearby who had been ejected from the truck.
Aylesford Road was closed Saturday afternoon between Hall Road and Highway 1 while an RCMP Collision Analyst examined the scene.
Investigators have determined that the truck was in a collision before it caught fire.
The manwas airlifted to hospital in Halifax with serious injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
