The RCMP say the body of a missing 43-year-old Cape Breton man has been found.

Barry Courtemanche was last seen leaving his Cheticamp, N.S. home around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

RCMP police dog services, ground search and rescue crews, and a Department of Natural Resources helicopter assisted in a search for Courtemanche on Thursday.

Police say the man’s body was found in nearby Petit Etang, N.S. around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death, but foul play is not suspected.