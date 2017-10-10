

CTV Atlantic





Lunenburg County RCMP say they have located the vehicle of 64-year-old David Lewis Foster, who was reported missing earlier this week.

Police say Foster was last seen leaving his home around 8 a.m. Saturday. He was located by a citizen just after 5 p.m. Monday, but police say when approached, he fled into the woods by foot.

The RCMP say Foster was again seen early Tuesday morning walking in the Scarsdale area.

A canine unit and a Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources helicopter have both been called to assist in the search for Foster.

“The RCMP is concerned for his well-being and are asking him to contact family or police to confirm he is okay,” police said in a statement.

Foster is described as a five-foot-11 white man with dark brown/grey hair and hazel eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a dark fall jacket, blue jeans, tan work boots, a black ball cap and wearing glasses.

Anyone with information on Foster’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lunenburg County RCMP or Crime Stoppers.