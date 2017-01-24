Featured
RCMP look for suspects in St. Stephen armed robbery
St. Stephen RCMP are looking for a pair of suspects believed to have been involved in an armed robbery.
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 2:18PM AST
St. Stephen RCMP are looking for a pair of suspects believed to have been involved in an armed robbery.
Police responded to Riverside Grocery on Milltown Blvd. in St. Stephen, N.B. at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 23.
Police say a man and woman entered the store, approached the clerk with knives and demanded money.
The man is described as white, between 20 and 25 years old, approximately 5'11" with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket, black toque, faded blue jeans, brown sneakers with white soles, and had a pink bandana with flames on it covering his face. He also had dark circles under his eyes and was carrying a knife with a blue handle.
The woman is described as white, between 18 and 25 years old, approximately 5'7" with a medium build and had faded red or pinkish coloured hair. She was wearing a blue jacket with white stitching on the left chest area, a camo hoodie, a small camo backpack and camo pants. She had a black bandana with flames on it covering her face, and was carrying a knife with a red handle.
The two are believed to have fled in a grey van with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Stephen RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Police release photos of Moncton bank robbery suspect
- RCMP look for suspects in St. Stephen armed robbery
- Exhibition depicts Canada's prime ministers with majesty and mischief
- No meal necessary anymore: Nova Scotia changes liquor regulations
- New Brunswick university says it knows who carved swastika on snow-covered field
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10