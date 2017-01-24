

CTV Atlantic





St. Stephen RCMP are looking for a pair of suspects believed to have been involved in an armed robbery.

Police responded to Riverside Grocery on Milltown Blvd. in St. Stephen, N.B. at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 23.

Police say a man and woman entered the store, approached the clerk with knives and demanded money.

The man is described as white, between 20 and 25 years old, approximately 5'11" with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket, black toque, faded blue jeans, brown sneakers with white soles, and had a pink bandana with flames on it covering his face. He also had dark circles under his eyes and was carrying a knife with a blue handle.

The woman is described as white, between 18 and 25 years old, approximately 5'7" with a medium build and had faded red or pinkish coloured hair. She was wearing a blue jacket with white stitching on the left chest area, a camo hoodie, a small camo backpack and camo pants. She had a black bandana with flames on it covering her face, and was carrying a knife with a red handle.

The two are believed to have fled in a grey van with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Stephen RCMP or Crime Stoppers.