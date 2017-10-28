

CTV Atlantic





Yarmouth District RCMP responded to a call of a man in distress after he was pulled out of the water near the end of William Allen Road in Melbourne, N.S., at 4:26 p.m. Friday.

Officers say the victim was a 67-year-old man from Yarmouth County.

RCMP say a preliminary investigation indicates the victim was attempting to assist a stranded boat before his own boat encountered mechanical problems.

The man’s boat was near the shoreline when it capsized.

He was taken to hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Members of the Lake Vaugh Volunteer Fire Department were able to rescue the original stranded boaters.

The investigation is ongoing.