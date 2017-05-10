Featured
In this file photo, RCMP vehicles are seen in Moncton, N.B.on Wednesday June 4, 2014. (Marc Grandmaison / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017 8:30AM ADT
MONCTON, N.B. -- An RCMP officer caught in the crossfire of Justin Bourque's shooting rampage says she tried to leave the area to prevent other Mounties from getting killed.
Const. Darlene Goguen, one of two officers wounded in the June 2014 massacre, said Tuesday she feared other officers would also become targets if they tried to help her.
Goguen told the RCMP's Labour Code trial she wanted to drive as far as she could from the area in Moncton, N.B., to shield her colleagues as Bourque stalked the neighbourhood and fatally shot three RCMP officers.
She told the court she recalls her window blowing up, losing her hearing and feeling glass and blood all over her face after she was shot.
The RCMP is accused of failing to provide members and supervisors with the appropriate information, instruction, equipment and training in an active-shooter event.
Bourque was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 75 years after pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
