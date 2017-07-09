

A violent arrest in Moncton over the weekend resulted in two Mounties being sent to the hospital, according to police.

The two officers were responding to a call about a broken window at a home on Friday. They were eventually able to locate the suspect in a nearby pizza shop.

Police say the suspect then took a knife from the restaurant and was threating workers when officers arrived.

The first Mountie to arrive managed to get the knife down, but a fight broke out when the suspect resisted arrest and both officers and the suspect ended up in hospital.

“The two officers were later released on that night, one suffered from broken bones and the other one from not-too-serious injuries,” says Sgt. Andre Pepin of Codiac RCMP.

Police are looking into laying charges of resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer and mischief against the 34-year-old man, who remains in hospital.