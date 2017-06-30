

One person is dead following a three-vehicle collision that happened Friday around 10:30 a.m. in Howie Centre, N.S.

Highway 4 is currently closed and Transportation Infrastructure and Renewal have set up a detour.

Police say eastbound traffic will exit Highway 4 at Highway 216, then on to Gillis Lake Rd., to Coxheath Rd., then on to Blacketts Lake Rd. to Highway 4/Kings Rd.

Westbound traffic will turn off Highway 4/Kings Rd. on to Blacketts Lake Rd., on to Coxheath Rd., to Gillis Lake Rd. to Highway 216 back on to Highway 4.

It is expected the road will remain closed for a period of time.

A collision analyst is on scene.

Police say the investigation is continuing.