RCMP say 12-year-old boy arrested in armed robbery in Moncton
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 2:45PM AST
MONCTON, N.B. -- Police have arrested an unlikely suspect after an armed robbery of a corner store: A 12-year-old boy.
RCMP say they were called to the store in Moncton, N.B., at about 1 p.m. Wednesday.
They say they were responding to a report that someone entered the store with a knife, demanded cash and fled.
No one was injured.
Police say the boy was being held in custody and was due to appear in Moncton provincial court.
They are continuing their investigation.
