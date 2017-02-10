Featured
RCMP say missing Moncton man may be disoriented
Eugene Ralph was last seen around 10:20 a.m. Friday at his home on Fairlane Drive. Police say his family is concerned for his well-being as he may be disoriented. (New Brunswick RCMP)
Published Friday, February 10, 2017 4:00PM AST
The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a 79-year-old Moncton man who may be disoriented.
Eugene Ralph was last seen around 10:20 a.m. Friday at his home on Fairlane Drive.
Police say his family is concerned for his well-being as he may be disoriented.
Ralph is described as roughly six feet tall and 200 pounds with white hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, navy pants, a black toque and rubber boots.
He left his home in a gold-brown 2009 Toyota RAV4 bearing New Brunswick licence plate GXA 747.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.
