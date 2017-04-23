

CTV Atlantic





Police in New Brunswick are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 30-year-old Christopher London.

London was reported missing to police on April 22, and was last seen on April 19 around 8:45 a.m. on King Street in St. Stephen, N.B.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and brown work boots. London was also carrying a black backpack with green lettering.

Police say London is five-foot-10 and 185 pounds. He has brown eyes, short brown hair, and a “scruffy” beard.

Anyone with details about London’s whereabouts is asked to contact St. Stephen RCMP.