RCMP searching for missing man in St. Stephen
Chris London, 30, is seen in this undated photo. (New Brunswick RCMP)
Published Sunday, April 23, 2017 11:29AM ADT
Police in New Brunswick are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 30-year-old Christopher London.
London was reported missing to police on April 22, and was last seen on April 19 around 8:45 a.m. on King Street in St. Stephen, N.B.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and brown work boots. London was also carrying a black backpack with green lettering.
Police say London is five-foot-10 and 185 pounds. He has brown eyes, short brown hair, and a “scruffy” beard.
Anyone with details about London’s whereabouts is asked to contact St. Stephen RCMP.
