The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl reported missing in Moncton.

Shaylynn Mason-Ferron was last seen near The Moncton Hospital on MacBeath Avenue. She was reported missing around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police are concerned for her well-being. They believe she is still in the Moncton area, but say they haven’t been able to locate her, despite following up on several leads.

Ferron is described as Caucasian, with hazel eyes and reddish hair. She is five-foot-two inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a Montreal Canadiens sweater, grey jogging pants, and purple slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.