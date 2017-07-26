

CTV Atlantic





Windsor District RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 30-year-old woman.

LeighAnne Leslie Wells was last seen on Sunday leaving her home in Windsor.

Police say they do not suspect foul play, but Wells’ family is concerned for her wellbeing.

She is described as white, 5’7’ and weighing 225 pounds. She has medium-length brown hair and blue eyes. She also has multiple tattoos and might be wearing glasses.

Wells may be driving a silver Volkswagen Passat with Alberta licence BMD 1803. Police say she has ties to Alberta, but has been living in Windsor since February.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on Wells’ whereabouts is asked to contact Windsor District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.