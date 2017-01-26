

The RCMP is looking for a man they say is a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting in Lincoln, N.B.

Police responded to Tamarack Park off Lincoln Road around 5:10 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a 34-year-old man had been shot. He left the area and went to a motel on Lincoln Road in Fredericton. Emergency crews responded to the motel and took the man to hospital.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police confirm he has since died.

Investigators are looking for 30-year-old Evan Polchies in connection with the shooting. They say Polchies may have a firearm and should not be approached if spotted.

Polchies may be driving a white 2005 Kia Sorento with Alberta licence plate BVD 2709.

Polchies is described as Aboriginal with black hair and brown eyes. He is roughly six-foot-one inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has several tattoos.

Anyone who spots Polchies or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.