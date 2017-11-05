Featured
RCMP seek missing 13-year-old boy in Moncton
Brandon Pellerin was last seen in the Moncton area on Nov. 2, 2017. (Photo: Codiac Regional RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, November 5, 2017 3:08PM AST
Last Updated Sunday, November 5, 2017 3:10PM AST
Codiac Regional RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating 13-year-old Brandon Pellerin in New Brunswick.
Officers say Pellerin was last seen in the Moncton area on Thursday.
Pellerin was last seen wearing a dark long sleeved shirt and grey pants.
He is described as five-foot-five, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.