

CTV Atlantic





Codiac Regional RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating 13-year-old Brandon Pellerin in New Brunswick.

Officers say Pellerin was last seen in the Moncton area on Thursday.

Pellerin was last seen wearing a dark long sleeved shirt and grey pants.

He is described as five-foot-five, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.