

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 35-year-old Moncton woman who hasn’t been heard from in over a month.

Melissa Gauthier was last heard from on Aug. 1 and reported missing to police on Sunday.

Police say her family is concerned for her well-being.

Gauthier is described as Caucasian, with brown eyes and long brown hair. She is five-foot-two inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Police say she has a flower and vine tattoo on her left shoulder, a heartbeat tattoo on her right forearm, and a heart on her left forearm. She wears prescription glasses.

Anyone who may have seen Gauthier or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.