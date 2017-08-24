

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Cape Breton man.

Patrick William Timmons of Port Hawkesbury, N.S. was last seen leaving a home on Bernard Street around noon Tuesday.

Police say the 51-year-old man hasn’t been seen since. Foul play is not suspected, but police say his family is concerned for his well-being.

Timmons is described as a white man with short brown hair, blue eyes, and a moustache. He is five-foot-two inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with white print, blue jeans, and white sneakers. He was also wearing a red knee brace.

Police say Timmons may be operating a red 2011 Saturn three-door coupe with Nova Scotia licence plate FJX 598 attached. They say the vehicle is in good condition and has red rims.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.