Featured
RCMP seek missing Cape Breton woman last seen at Halifax airport
Cassie Elizabeth MacDonald was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport. (Nova Scotia RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, February 2, 2017 4:04PM AST
The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Cape Breton woman.
Cassie Elizabeth MacDonald was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.
Police say the 27-year-old was expected to return home to Queensville, N.S. on Wednesday. She was reported missing on Thursday.
MacDonald is described as a white woman with a slim build and long brown hair. She is five-foot-six inches tall.
She was last seen wearing glasses, black leggings, a black pea coat, and dark boots. She was carrying a hockey-style duffle bag.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Two people killed in head-on collision on Nova Scotia's Highway 103
- Shubenacadie Sam fails to see his shadow, predicts an early spring
- Thousands remain in dark as crews work to restore power in New Brunswick
- RCMP seek missing Cape Breton woman last seen at Halifax airport
- Two arrested after shotgun seized from Dartmouth home