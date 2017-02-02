

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Cape Breton woman.

Cassie Elizabeth MacDonald was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

Police say the 27-year-old was expected to return home to Queensville, N.S. on Wednesday. She was reported missing on Thursday.

MacDonald is described as a white woman with a slim build and long brown hair. She is five-foot-six inches tall.

She was last seen wearing glasses, black leggings, a black pea coat, and dark boots. She was carrying a hockey-style duffle bag.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.