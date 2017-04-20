

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 54-year-old man.

Daniel Costain was last seen Sunday at the Maritime Bus terminal in Moncton. He was reported missing to police on Monday.

Police say they have reason to believe Costain may be travelling to Montreal or Ottawa.

Costain is described as six feet tall and 150 pounds, with short blond hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, sneakers and a black and blue jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.