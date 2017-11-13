

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a 46-year-old Moncton woman who hasn’t been seen in three months.

Paula Treana LeBlanc was reported missing on Thursday, but police say her family hasn’t seen or heard from her since Aug. 15, and they are concerned for her well-being.

LeBlanc is described as Caucasian, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is five-foot-three inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, with a slim build.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.