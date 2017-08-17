

CTV Atlantic





Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who were reportedly driving erratically in Waverly, N.S., on Aug. 9.

Halifax District RCMP say they received two complaints just after 4 p.m. of a pair of motorcycle riders who were performing stunts on residential streets.

Neither motorcycle has been located.

Police say both riders were wearing grey hoodies and dark helmets.

Anyone with information on the incident or the motorcyclists are asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.