

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is trying to identify two people as they investigate the death of a 47-year-old man in Moncton.

Police were called to a complaint of a fight on Elmwood Drive around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a car had crashed on Stone Avenue. Police say the driver was still inside the car, suffering from stab wounds.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released. Police are treating his death as a homicide.

No arrests have been made, but investigators have released images taken from surveillance video of two people they would like to question in connection with the man’s death.

The people were seen leaving the area in a vehicle described as a dark-coloured Buick Allure.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identities of the people in the images is asked to contact police.