

CTV Atlantic





Lunenburg RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating 64-year-old David Lewis Foster who was last seen leaving his home at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Officers say they’re concerned for his well-being and would like him to contact police or his family to confirm he is okay.

Foster is described as a white male, five-foot-eleven, 175 pounds, with dark brown-grey hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark fall jacket, blue jeans, tan work boots, a black ball cap and glasses.

RCMP say Foster was driving a brown 2016 Hyundai Elantra sedan with Nova Scotia license plate DJY967.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lunenburg County RCMP or Crime Stoppers.