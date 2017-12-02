

Brad Perry , Bell Media Radio





Police say they are concerned for the well-being of a missing 15-year-old girl from Harvey, N.B.

The RCMP say Shawna Blair was reported missing by her family on Thursday.

Her family has had some communication with her through social media, but have not seen her since the afternoon of Nov. 24.

Blair is described as five feet tall, about 110 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a brown coat, leggings, black boots and a plaid backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.