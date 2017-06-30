Featured
RCMP seek suspects after store robbed in Valley, N.S.
Police say one man entered the store while the other waited outside. (Courtesy: NS RCMP)
Published Friday, June 30, 2017 12:20PM ADT
The Nova Scotia RCMP are requesting the public’s help in identifying two men that robbed a store in Valley, N.S. last week.
The Valley Variety Store on Salmon River Road was broken into around 4 a.m. on June 23.
Police say one man entered the store by smashing a hole in the front window using a hammer. He left with a cash register, lottery tickets and cigarettes while the second man waited outside.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
Police say these two men broke into the Valley Variety Store on Salmon River Road in Valley, N.S. (Courtesy: NS RCMP)
