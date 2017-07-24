

Codiac RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding witnesses to a robbery in Moncton.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on July 15, a teenaged boy was riding his bike near the intersection of Lester Street and Main Street in Moncton.

He says he was attacked by two men who took his cell phone and headphones.

One assailant is described as being about 20 years old, 6'3" tall, with a heavy build and large brown eyes. He was speaking English.

The second assailant is described as 5'6" tall, with dark curly hair, brown eyes and tattoos around his neck.

The teen says two people sitting nearby may have seen the incident.

RCMP are asking any witnesses to come forward.