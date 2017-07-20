

CTV Atlantic





The Nova Scotia RCMP has suspended the search for a missing 28-year-old man.

Thomas McAllister Burke was last seen leaving his Liverpool residence late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

The RCMP has been working with several ground search and rescue teams and the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources since Monday, searching the area by ground and by air.

However, efforts to locate Burke have been unsuccessful, and police suspended the search Wednesday evening.

Burke is described as six feet tall with an average build, black hair, a black goatee, and brown eyes. He was wearing a black T-shirt with a “Ghostbusters” image and brown cargo shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.