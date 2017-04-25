

THE CANADIAN PRESS





MONCTON, N.B. -- A tactical operations expert is testifying today at the trial of the New Brunswick RCMP, which has been accused of labour code violations following a 2014 shooting rampage in Moncton that left three Mounties dead.

RCMP Supt. Bruce Stuart told Judge Leslie Jackson in Moncton provincial court that he wrote a briefing note in 2006 that recommended the force look at using carbine rifles, and was told to continue his research into the weapon.

Stuart, a certified carbine instructor, said an independent researcher eventually recommended in 2011 that the RCMP adopt carbines.

Crown attorney Paul Adams says that the vast majority of the officers who responded to the active-shooter call on June 4, 2014 lacked full training and requalification in firearms.

In his opening comments Monday, Adams said some of the fatalities could have been avoided had the force complied with labour laws.

On the day of the shootings, Justin Bourque used a semi-automatic rifle to target police officers in Moncton's northwest end.

The charges allege the RCMP failed to provide members and supervisors with the appropriate information, instruction and training in an active-shooter event, and didn't give members the appropriate equipment.