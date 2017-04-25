Featured
RCMP trial on labour code violations in Moncton shooting hears from tactical expert
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, April 25, 2017 8:42AM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 25, 2017 2:51PM ADT
MONCTON, N.B. -- A tactical operations expert is testifying today at the trial of the New Brunswick RCMP, which has been accused of labour code violations following a 2014 shooting rampage in Moncton that left three Mounties dead.
RCMP Supt. Bruce Stuart told Judge Leslie Jackson in Moncton provincial court that he wrote a briefing note in 2006 that recommended the force look at using carbine rifles, and was told to continue his research into the weapon.
Stuart, a certified carbine instructor, said an independent researcher eventually recommended in 2011 that the RCMP adopt carbines.
Crown attorney Paul Adams says that the vast majority of the officers who responded to the active-shooter call on June 4, 2014 lacked full training and requalification in firearms.
In his opening comments Monday, Adams said some of the fatalities could have been avoided had the force complied with labour laws.
On the day of the shootings, Justin Bourque used a semi-automatic rifle to target police officers in Moncton's northwest end.
The charges allege the RCMP failed to provide members and supervisors with the appropriate information, instruction and training in an active-shooter event, and didn't give members the appropriate equipment.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- RCMP trial on labour code violations in Moncton shooting hears from tactical expert
- Driver dies after motorcycle collides with dog in Kings County, N.S.
- Halifax police investigating alleged sexual assault of woman in Bayers Lake
- Man charged after female TV reporter hit with sexist slur in N.L.
- Edward Cornwallis considered: The man behind Halifax's divisive debate