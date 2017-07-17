Featured
RCMP turn to public to help find missing Liverpool man
Police are asking for the public's help in locating 28-year-old Thomas McAllister Burke of Liverpool. (Nova Scotia RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, July 17, 2017 9:44PM ADT
Mounties are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 28-year-old man from Liverpool, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say Thomas McAllister Burke, 28, was last seen at his residence between Sunday and Monday.
Burke is described as a six-foot-tall man with an average build, black hair, a black goatee and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a “Ghostbusters” image on it and brown cargo shorts.
Police do not suspect Burke has been met with foul play, but they say his family is concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information on Thomas McAllister Burke’s whereabouts is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
