

CTV Atlantic





Mounties are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 28-year-old man from Liverpool, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP say Thomas McAllister Burke, 28, was last seen at his residence between Sunday and Monday.

Burke is described as a six-foot-tall man with an average build, black hair, a black goatee and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a “Ghostbusters” image on it and brown cargo shorts.

Police do not suspect Burke has been met with foul play, but they say his family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Thomas McAllister Burke’s whereabouts is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.