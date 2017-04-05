Featured
Recall of Robin Hood brand flour expanded to all of Canada
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled a batch of Robin Hood brand All Purpose Flour due to possible E. Coli contamination. (Handout)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017 8:00AM ADT
OTTAWA -- A recall of Robin Hood brand flour announced last month by federal health officials has now been expanded to all of Canada.
The initial recall of 10-kilogram bags of flour was addressed to consumers in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
The affected flour carries a best-before date of April 17, 2018 (and a UPC code of 0 59000 01652 8).
The Public Health Agency of Canada said in late March that there were 25 cases of E.coli infection in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Alberta and Newfoundland and Labrador. No deaths have been reported but at least a half-dozen people required hospital care.
The agency said everyone who had fallen ill had either recovered or was recovering and that most of those who became ill were men with an average age of 24.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says customers who have the affected flour should toss it out or return it for a refund.
The agency says food contaminated with E. coli may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.
