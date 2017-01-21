

CTV Atlantic





Students across Nova Scotia are looking forward to school getting back to normal.

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union and the provincial government have reached a tentative contract agreement on Friday, which will put an end to the union’s work-to-rule job action starting Monday.

Nova Scotia Teachers Union President Liette Doucet is recommending the deal be accepted.

"The provincial executive did study the deal,” Doucet said. “They took a hard look at the deal, and have decided to recommend the deal to membership for acceptance."

Many students are optimistic extracurricular activities are coming back.

"To be back on the court with my second family would be good," said student Riley MacQuarrie.

Doucet hopes some teams will soon be back in action.

"There will be some school-based clubs and sports that will return immediately, and some will not. It will depend on the school," she said.

Sydney bridal store owner Brittany Woodworth planned to organize local high school proms if work-to-rule lasted much longer. Though she won’t have to do that anymore, she says she’s still busy picking out dresses.

"It's been a zoo,” Brittany said. “We opened at 10. There (were) people waiting outside. This one mom came in and she said, 'I guess you can tell work-to-rule is over.'"

While it’s too late to save some events to be salvaged – like the Coal Bowl Basketball classic – there are still other events that can be salvaged.

The 40th Red Cup Hockey Classic was cancelled last week. But the tournament's chair tells CTV News there still might be time to pull off a modified version of the event.

But high school hockey players aren't the only ones looking forward to getting back on the ice.

"Me and my classmates are really excited because we didn't get to go skating with the school this year yet," said Grade 2 student Rylee Sheehy.

Members of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union are expected to vote on the tentative deal Feb. 8.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.