

CTV Atlantic





While he may not be well known, residents in Hopewell Cape, N.B., are hoping Richard Bedford Bennett’s memory and contributions don’t go unnoticed.

Bennett is the only prime minister to come from New Brunswick. He served the country from 1930to 1935, and a new bust sculpture has been unveiled in memory of Bennett at the Albert County Museum.

Born in Hopewell Cape, Bennett was the son o fa family of shipbuilders. He graduated from Dalhousie University in 1893 before he became involved in politics.

His legacy is often associated with more negatives than positive because of the time in which he served.

“Bennett really doesn't get the recognition he deserves across Canada, just because of the period where he was prime minister-- the late 1930s,at the height of the Great Depression,” says Albert County Historical Society president Stuart Liptay.

Bennett did, however, legislate many things that we still use today.

“Canada without R.B.Bennett. First of all, there's no Bank of Canada, there's no wheat board, there's no minimum wage legislation, and there's no (Employment Insurance),” says Liptay.

Bennett also paved the way for what would become Remembrance Day.

The years have not been kind to his memory. He one of two prime ministers who didn’t get a state funeral when he died. He also has no monument on Parliament Hill.

“If R.B. had been prime minister during any other time period, the legacy and the history wording surrounding him would look a lot different,” says Melody Land, the Albert County Museum’s manager.

Bennett died in 1947, 12 years after he lost the election to William Lyon MacKenzie King.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke