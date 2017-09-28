

CTV Atlantic





After several days of sticky, tropical temperatures, thunderstorms brought heavy rain and lightning to much of Nova Scotia on Thursday.

The weather slowed down morning traffic, and thunderstorms and lightning caused some delays at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

"We had one system this morning, mid-morning, that seemed to last almost an hour,” says airport spokesperson Peter Spurway. “Of course, the safety of the crews servicing the airplanes is paramount, and we have to be careful around that."

In Truro, some low-lying streets were flooded earlier Thursday morning. It's an area where flooding tends to be a problem when there's heavy rain.

The Truro Fire Department says it's certainly not the worst flooding they've seen in the town, but it was enough to leave some vehicles stuck in the water.

"My wife this morning on the way to work, hit the large amount of water that was on the road and then her vehicle died, right in the middle of the water. So yeah, had to deal with that this morning," says Truro Fire Service Chief Blois Currie.

Clogged drains couldn't handle the sudden downpour.

"I believe it was from the leaves and stuff coming down quickly, the water coming into the drains, washing in quickly, plugging the drains up,” says Currie. “Once Public Works was on it, they got the drains cleaned out and the water was dissipated.”

In Cape Breton, the rain was at times torrential. About 1,600 people lost power after a car skidded into a power pole, and there were other outages throughout the day.

All this rain thanks to the tropical moisture from Hurricane Maria feeding into a cold front.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ron Shaw.