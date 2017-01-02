

CTV Atlantic





A 47-year-old man is facing break and enter, theft and possession charges after police received a report of a suspicious man in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a call Sunday around 7:30 p.m. of a man walking down Bowser Avenue carrying large power tools.

Police say the caller was aware of recent break and enter into sheds and garages in the area.

Officer arrived on scene and determined that the suspect was in possession of at least one of the stolen items.

The man was taken into custody and later released. He is scheduled to appear in court in February to face the charges.