Featured
Report on security measures for Nova Scotia hospitals to be released
The parking lot at the Victoria General hospital in Halifax on Monday, Nov. 28, 2011. (Andrew Vaughan / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 7:50AM AST
HALIFAX -- A report is scheduled to be released today on safety measures for hospitals and health clinics in Nova Scotia.
Recommendations are expected from a working group announced by Premier Stephen McNeil in October.
At the time McNeil noted the need to make hospitals as secure as schools.
The study followed a call for action by Nova Scotia Nurses Union president Janet Hazelton following a series of violent incidents.
One involved a man arrested last fall at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Middleton.
The working group is made up of representatives from the nurses union, RCMP, and the Workers Compensation Board of Nova Scotia.
