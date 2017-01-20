

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A report is scheduled to be released today on safety measures for hospitals and health clinics in Nova Scotia.

Recommendations are expected from a working group announced by Premier Stephen McNeil in October.

At the time McNeil noted the need to make hospitals as secure as schools.

The study followed a call for action by Nova Scotia Nurses Union president Janet Hazelton following a series of violent incidents.

One involved a man arrested last fall at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Middleton.

The working group is made up of representatives from the nurses union, RCMP, and the Workers Compensation Board of Nova Scotia.