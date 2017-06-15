

THE CANADIAN PRESS





BATHURST, N.B. -- Rescuers have managed to guide an endangered beluga whale into a net and removed it from a northern New Brunswick river as they seek to relocate it to a pod in its natural habitat.

A marine mammal group participating in the unique and complex operation tweeted that the whale was in the net and they were trying to keep him stable and secure.

The Fisheries Department said in an earlier Tweet today that it was reconfiguring its nets and using an acoustic deterrent device to direct the beluga in a certain direction.

They are hoping to move the juvenile whale from the Nepisiguit River to the St. Lawrence Estuary near Cacouna, Que.

They are planning to return the whale to the estuary, where there is a pod of belugas.

It's not clear why the whale wandered into the river weeks ago, but scientists suggest it may have been following fish and gotten lost.

The whale -- about two metres long -- appeared healthy earlier in the week, but was showing no sign it planned to leave the river on its own.

"They can be in fresh water but they're not designed to be there permanently," Tonya Wimmer of the Marine Animal Response Society said earlier this week.

She said it's unknown why this whale went off on its own and decided to stay in the fresh water river.

"Many times it is because they are following fish that happen to be running. We have had some cases where it's an animal that has just gotten confused and gets lost basically," she said earlier.

"It was a natural case for us to say we needed some sort of intervention to either herd the animal out of the river or try to capture it and take it out of the river."

The whale will be equipped with a tracking device so scientists can observe where it goes.

Fisheries and Oceans, and the Group for Research and Education on Marine Mammals are also major players in the relocation effort.

The population of the St. Lawrence belugas has been declining since the early 2000s and it's believed there are fewer than 900 of them still in existence.