

THE CANADIAN PRESS





MISCOU ISLAND, N.B. -- Residents of about 25 homes on Miscou Island in northeast New Brunswick were allowed back into their homes last night as concerns from a forest fire eased.

The blaze broke out Saturday, forcing officials to evacuate homes along Wilson's Point Road.

The fire was finally termed as "contained" late Tuesday, but Shawn Berry, a spokesman for the Department of Energy and Resource Development, says about 40 firefighters continue to patrol the area and deal with hot spots.

The fire covered an area of roughly 50 hectares.

Berry says seven other fires in the province are listed as "being patrolled."

The entire province is under a ban on open burning.