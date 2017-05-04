

A break from the rain on Thursday gave people living near the St. John River a chance to prepare for what’s expected to be a weekend downpour.

Water levels up and down the St. John River, including the village of Gagetown, are already near or above the flood stage.

“I don’t think it really has been bothering us until the last couple of days,” said bed and breakfast owner Marian Langhus. “With the rain predicted on the weekend, that's pretty bad. We're scared of that.”

The rising river is already impacting communities with water covering parks and pavement over the last week.

“It’s the first time we've been in the south of the province for spring time, so it’s quite impressive to see the water so high,” said local resident Monik Cormier.

New Brunswick EMO is telling people who live near the river to be on alert for the coming weekend and until the rain is over. People are taking action, but not panicking.

“We take a cue from them, they're relaxed,” said Cormier. “This is something to be expected and we just deal with it.”

In addition to the list of road closures, the New Brunswick Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has also been lowering the speed limit on roadways which are also beginning to take on water.

But even with the St. John River creeping in around her bed and breakfast, it's still a riverfront view Marian Langus wouldn't trade for anything.

“At sunset when the light lights up those trees … it’s incredible.”

